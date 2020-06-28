Covid infections continued to rise in West Bengal with around 70 per cent of the cases being detected from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and Howrah. The state recorded 521 fresh cases in a single day taking the total case count to 16,711 with Kolkata recording 141 cases, North 24-Parganas 117 cases and Howrah 106 cases.

Till now, the contribution of these three districts in the spike in fresh cases was the highest today. Infact, the caseload of these three districts has been the maximum in the state.

Kolkata has recorded a total of 5,402 cases till now, North 24-Parganas 2,545 and Howrah 2,481. The containment zones in Kolkata, too, remained high with currently 1718 premises demarcated as such zones.

Thirteen Corona patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the state’s Covid death toll to 629 with Kolkata recording five deaths, North 24-Parganas four deaths, Howrah two deaths and one person died in Hooghly and Malda respectively.

The recovery rate improved to 64.56 per cent with a total of 10,789 patients cured in the state till now though the single day discharge was slightly lesser at 254. Currently, there are 5293 active Corona cases in Bengal.