68 cases of excess luggage detected during drive

A total of 68 cases of excess luggage were detected during an intensive checking drive at Sealdah regarding excess un-booked luggage.

The detection came when ADRM Infra, Rajesh Kumar and DCM Sealdah, Sashi Ranjan Kumar, conducted a surprise checking drive at Sealdah railway station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The primary objective of the drive was to curb the menace of excess luggage and ensure that passengers adhere to the prescribed luggage limits. The drive targeted passengers carrying excess luggage, which often leads to inconvenience for other commuters and disrupts the smooth flow of train operations. During the surprise check, luggage of passengers and vendors was thoroughly examined, and those found carrying excess luggage were penalized according to the railway rules and regulations. Their monthly season tickets and Vendor season tickets were checked to ensure compliance with the rules.

The divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, emphasised the importance of passenger cooperation in maintaining a smooth and hassle-free travel experience. He urged passengers to adhere to the prescribed luggage limits and avoid carrying excess baggage, which not only inconveniences fellow commuters but also poses safety risks.

