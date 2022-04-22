5 nabbed for abduction of businessman

Amidst a raging realty clash, a case of alleged abduction to extract money from a businessman as part of a “money pulling” act, came to light today when the officers of the detective department( DD) of Kolkata Police and Kasba Police in a joint operation rescued the abducted businessman and took five people into custody.

The abduction had taken place from a place near acropolis Mall at Kasba and the rescue act was done from a house at Tollygunge.

The highlight of the Kasba abduction case was that the abductors came in the guise of cops in a fake police car before being rounded up by the ‘real’ police with the city police commissioner Vineet Goyal and Jt CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma marshalling forces.

Businessman Kutubuddin, who hails from Barasat is a owner of a brick kiln and had an allegation against him of what according to police, was the person who had allegedly swindled money from the quintet arrested, in an act of alleged “money pulling” case by promising good quality of rice at a cheaper rate.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members of the businessman at Kasba thana, a 12 member gang of miscreants allegedly in a car with a fake police board had came to the Kasba office and after assaulting him, took him away in a car.

The family members of Kutubuddin said that they reportedly received a ransom call of Rs 1.5 crore for his release.

After much bargaining, the amount came down to three lakh.

Meanwhile, the CP Vineet Goyal and Jt CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma, both went to the Kasba PS and held a meeting and alerted all city police stations.

They managed to catch the five in a joint raid of Kasba Police and the anti-rowdy section of the detective department (DD) of Kolkata Police.