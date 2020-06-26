West Bengal registered a steep single day spike in the number of Coronavirus cases, recording 475 cases in the last 24 hours with the majority of cases continuing to be detected from Kolkata, followed by North 24-Parganas and Howrah.

The number of containment zones has also increased in Kolkata, with 1,616 premises across the city currently demarcated as containment zones.

The city recorded 163 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the total case count in Kolkata to 5,133. North 24-Parganas recorded 117 cases taking the total count in the district to 2,329 and in Howrah the total cases are 2,265 of which 42 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Till now, a total of 15,648 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the state. The overall coronavirus situation has somewhat improved with Jhargram being the sole district to record zero active cases, with the last positive case being reported on 14 June.

Fifteen people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours of which six persons died in Kolkata, two persons each in Darjeeling, North and South 24-Parganas and one person each in Howrah, West Midnapore and North Dinajpur. The total Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen to 606.

According to an official, there is no explanation behind the increase in cases but the disease is spreading more in areas with high population density, as a result of which those places are recording more cases. The recovery rate has increased further to 65.12 per cent with 488 patients being discharged from hospitals in a single day. Till now, 10190 coronavirus patients have been cured. As such, the number of active cases has decreased to 4852.

The current bed occupancy rate in designated Covid-19 hospitals is 21.03 per cent. In designated government coronavirus hospitals, 8,233 out of 10,425 beds are unoccupied and 280 out of 993 Covid beds in private hospitals are vacant.

The number of people in the 106 newly set up safe houses has increased to 495 today. Currently, 7,865 people are in government quarantine centres, 98,751 are in home quarantine and 35059 migrant workers in quarantine centres.