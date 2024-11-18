464th Ras Mela in Moynagarh celebrates centuries of culture and communal harmony

The historic 464th Ras Mela, a centuries-old celebration of communal harmony and cultural heritage, has officially begun in Moynagarh. Rooted in the traditions of East Midnapore, this festival underscores the enduring spirit of unity and shared cultural identity among local communities. Tracing its origins to 1561, the Ras Mela was initiated by Raja Govardhanananda Bahuballindra of the Moyna royal family. What began as a family-centered event around the worship of the deity Shyamsundar Jiu-Radhika has grown into a beloved community-wide celebration.

The festival, transformed into a public event in 1870, now serves as a platform for religious devotion, cultural preservation, and artistic expression. This year’s festivities commenced with the iconic midnight boat procession on Kartik Purnima, a sacred full moon night. Shyamsundar Jiu was ceremonially transported from the palace temple to the Ras stage on the banks of the Kalidah moat in a grand, elaborately decorated boat. The event drew thousands who gathered to witness the spiritual and historical spectacle, accompanied by traditional kirtans, dhak drumming, and vibrant fireworks. For the next eight days, the deity will journey by boat from the palace temple to the Ras stage each morning, returning at night. The final day is marked by a grand procession, music, fireworks, and the distribution of Kadam and large Batasas, beloved local sweets. Beyond its religious importance, the Ras Mela showcases the region’s rich artistry and craftsmanship. Local artisans present terracotta items, clay pots, and woven mats, while folk performers and craftsmen add to the festive atmosphere. The unique mats from Sabang and other handmade goods draw visitors from across the region, contributing to the fair’s vibrant cultural landscape. The Ras Mela also stands as a beacon of communal harmony, uniting Hindu and Muslim communities in its organisation and celebration. This inclusive spirit, recognized by the State Heritage Commission, reflects the festival’s role as a symbol of coexistence and unity in the region.

Set against the historical backdrop of Moynagarh, with its royal legacy and protective moats, the festival serves as a living testament to the area’s cultural richness. The Moyna Ras Mela Committee, formed in 2012, has played a pivotal role in preserving the traditions while embracing modern participation. As the fair continues through 30 November, it remains a cherished event for residents and visitors alike. More than a festival, the Ras Mela embodies a blend of history, spirituality, and artistry, connecting the past with the present and inspiring future generations. This year’s celebrations reaffirm the enduring relevance of Moynagarh’s cultural heritage and the universal message of unity it represents.

