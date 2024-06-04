42 BJP counting agents disappear, surface Katwa

As many as 42 counting agents assigned by the BJP for the Bardhaman Purba seat had disappeared mysteriously after they allegedly were intimidated by the Trinamul Congress last night.

They however could be traced back this afternoon, said BJP candidate for the seat Asim Sarkar. Sarkar alleged, The Trinamul Congress men under instruction from the local MLA, Katwa, had unleashed a threat against my counting agents over phone last night and the frightened agents had vacated their homes out of fear. They also had switched off their phones, too.“

The BJP informed the matter to the police. IC, Katwa, Tirthendu Ganguly said that the agents returned before the BJP was required to register any complaint on the issue. The local MLA, Rabindranath Chatterjee said, “It’s all bogus and manufactured as the BJP senses defeat in the seat.” Chatterjee is the TMC president of East Burdwan district.

