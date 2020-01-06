As many as 40 girl students from 100-odd schools, colleges and universities are set to participate in the 3rd edition of Sukanya, a project by the Community Policing Wing of the city police to impart selfdefence skills to the young women.

The project, which will start from tomorrow, is being funded by the state women and child development and social welfare department. “Forty girl students of mainly class VIII, IX, XI and first year from 100 city-based educational institutions across the city are taking part in the project this time.

This training programme imparts skills of judo, karate, kick-boxing, taekwondo and martial arts to the girl students. The candidates have been shortlisted under the Kanyashree portal after the nod from the schools and colleges. They will be trained under one male and one female trainer,” said one sub-inspector associated with the project.

Funds of more than 29 lakh rupees have been granted by the state women and child development department for the project this year, the officer added. The duration for each training session is four months and there has been an increase in the number of participants each year since the project started.

In the second batch there were 32 participants from nearly 80 educational institutes and trainee nurses from the nursing training school of SSKM Hospital.