4 Madhyamik students injured in road mishap

Four students sustained injuries in a road accident while returning after their Madhyamik (secondary) examination on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Panchpir in the Chhoto Shalbaripara area, under the Sitalkuchi gram panchayat in Cooch Behar.

According to local and police sources, the students were travelling in a battery-operated rickshaw (toto) after completing their exam at Sitalkuchi Gopinath High School. The toto in which they were travelling, lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch after being hit by a pick-up van. Passers-by promptly rescued the injured students and rushed them to Sitalkuchi Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The injured students have been identified as Mamoni Khatun, Rinki Khatun, Rimi Khatun, and Shaminur Mia, all from Boro Moricha Delwar Hossain High School. They had travelled to Gopinath High School, which served as their examination centre.

Advertisement

Sukanta Adhikari, a teacher from their school, visited the hospital to check on the students’ condition. He confirmed that the accident occurred while they were returning home after the exam. Hospital authorities reported that none of the students sustained severe injuries.

Sitalkuchi police have launched an investigation into the incident.