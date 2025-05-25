30 BJP families join TMC in Pandaveswar

The BJP suffered a significant setback today in the Pandaveswar Assembly constituency, as over 30 of its supporter families joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the local party office in West Burdwan district.

This mass defection has further weakened the BJP’s prospects in Pandaveswar, a seat the saffron party had been eyeing for victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The families, hailing from the Rasikdanga area of Gogla Panchayat under the Durgapur–Faridpur block, officially joined the TMC at the party office in Madhaipur. Satadip Ghatak, the Durgapur–Faridpur block president of the TMC, welcomed them by handing over the party flag.

Advertisement

Bapi Bagdi and Bijan Bagdi, former active BJP supporters and workers, stated that despite years of dedication to the BJP, they received neither recognition nor assistance. In contrast, the TMC remains actively engaged with the local population throughout the year. Impressed by Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and the functioning of the TMC, they decided to join the party en masse.

Goutam Ghosh, TMC’s Gogla Anchal President, said that this move would further strengthen the party in the Pandaveswar Assembly area.

So far, both the local BJP leadership and former MLA Jitendra Tiwari have remained silent on the defection of their supporters in Pandaveswar.