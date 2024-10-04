3 nabbed after 170 kg narcotics seizure in Bolpur

Birbhum police seized about 145 kilograms of marijuana from a vehicle during naka checking and have arrested three persons along with another 25 kilogram of marijuana in two separate cases of drug seizure in Bolpur.

In the first incident about 145 kilograms of marijuana was seized from a vehicle during naka checkings at Bolpur, however they managed to flee during the naka checking. Police found the marijuana kept in packets in the dickey of the vehicle. The vehicle has been seized and taken to the police station.

The name of the owner of the vehicle has been searched and CCTV footage has been scanned to get the pictures of the driver.

Mala Paswan, Asha Swaranakar and Ram Poddar have been arrested by Birbhum Police after conducting search operations in a house in Vivekananda Pally in Bolpur town. Twenty five kilograms of marijuana has been seized.

Rana Mukherjee, ASP of Bolpur said that the drug cartel has become active during the festive seasons but police will further increase its naka checking on vehicles plying on the routes.

Bolpur Police has started a probe after lodging two separate cases under the narcotics act.

The three accused will be taken into custody for further investigations. They have been forwarded to Bolpur Court.