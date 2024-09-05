3 members of family drown in Damodar, 2 rescued

Three members of a family from Kolkata have drowned in Damodar river near Kulti in West Burdwan district today while bathing and taking selfies. The locals have managed to save two others.

Locals said that five people, including a woman, went for bathing at the Damodar before going to Dishergarh Mazar in Kulti police station area.

Mohammed Firoz (45), Mohammed Ashif (24), Mohammed Tauseef (20), all residents of 19 B Hussein Shah Road in Ekbalpur of Kolkata have drowned.

Advertisement

Locals managed to save his wife Nasima Begum and their youngest son. Locals have informed the Kulti police and the cops later recovered the bodies from about a kilometer away from the spot.

The three dead bodies have been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

In recent times, in Andal also a couple of girls have drowned while making reels in the river. Due to heavy monsoon the Damodar has been swelling this year.

This tragic incident of the Kolkata family, who have come here for vacation to their relative’s house have reminded the Bhushi Dam waterfalls in Lonavala in Pune when five people, who went for a picnic drowned while taking selfies during a flash flood in June, this year.