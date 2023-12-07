3-day misti and namkeen convention in city

A three-day World Mithai & Namkeen (WMNC) convention will be held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela ground from 17-19 December to 19 December. The occasion will showcase 300 exhibitors from national and international level. There will be around 30,000 B2B visitors. More than 5,500 members from different parts in the country will take part in the three day convention. Bengali sweets, which have been appreciated across the globe, will be the centre of discussion. The local distribution faces challenges due to automation, labour scarcity and short shelf-life which hinder their widespread availability beyond state borders.

The complexities arising out of GST related issues will be discussed at length. For example, consuming rasgulla at a mithai (sweet) counter incurs a 5% GST without input credit, while it incurs a 5% GST when eaten at home. The task is to determine the appropriate tax value for a commodity, requiring extensive explanation and simplification to develop equal and uniform taxing practices. Excessive regulatory compliance can lead to confusion and wastage of food products which is detrimental to the manufacturers.

WMNC 2023 is providing a platform to the global leaders to discuss the current trends. The conference will be conducted by well known persons in the industry like Virendra Jain, president FSNM, Firoz N Naqvi, director FSNM, Dhiman Das, president Misti Udyog and Nilanjan Ghosh, secretary Misti Udyog among others. Important players like Bikaji, Haldiram’s, Prabhuji, Chitale Bandhu, KC Das Private Limited, Makesh Namkeen will take part in the three day conference along with others.

