3-day Indo-Bangladesh film festival concludes

The Chitranjali Campus Film Society, Raja Narendralal Khan Women’s College (autonomous), in association with the Federation of Film Societies of India (eastern region) and Midnapore Film Society, successfully organized a three-day “Indo-Bangladesh Bangla Film Festival” from 29 July to 31 July.

The festival was inaugurated by eminent filmmaker Atanu Ghosh, whose insightful speech on truth, reality, and cinematic representations captivated the audience. The inaugural event was also graced by the presence of Premendra Mazumder, vice-president of FFSI, Sankar Pal, joint general secretary of FFSI and Satyajyoti Adhikari, general secretary of Midnapore Film Society.

Dr. Jayasree Laha, Principal of Raja Narendralal Khan Women’s College expressed confidence that the festival would inspire students, researchers, and academics to delve deeper into film analysis and appreciation.

Advertisement

Dr Soumyadeep Chakraborty, Secretary of Chitranjali Campus Film Society, highlighted the critical and aesthetic value of the five films screened during the event: ‘Binisutoy,’ ‘Iti Tomari Dhaka,’ ‘Maya,’ ‘Pap Punyo,’ and ‘Beauty Circus.’ He noted that these films opened new avenues for the audience to critique and understand the contemporary cultural climate globally.