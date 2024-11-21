3 arrested for abetting suicide of North Barrackpore civic body VC

Three persons, including a woman were arrested by police in connection with the mysterious death of Satyajit Bandyopadhyay, 68-year-old vice-chairman cum Trinamul Congress councillor of North Barrackpore Municipality.

The deceased had mentioned the names of three persons in his suicide note seized by police.

Hardly a day after the attempt to kill Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh at Kasba on Friday evening, the body of the vice-chairman was recovered from the garret of his house on Saturday.

Police officials of Noapara thana had detained the three persons soon after they found their names in the suicide note that was lying beside his body.

According to the suicide note, the three accused used to blackmail him demanding money allegedly showing some fake videos.

Police had seized the suicide note written by the deceased.

According to sources both in the family of the deceased and local Trinamul Congress unit, his body was found hanging from the ceiling in the garret on Saturday.

He had been ‘missing’ since Thursday and came back home on Friday night. But he had gone out for a short while leaving his mobile phone at his residence. He hadn’t spoken to anybody in his family since returned home again on Friday at midnight.

On 13 November, Ashok Shaw, a Trinamul Congress leader, was shot dead while he was sitting in a local tea stall at Bhatpara in the Barrackpore police commissionerate area.