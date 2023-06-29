Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Bengal » 27 independent candidates suspended from TMC from Arambagh

27 independent candidates suspended from TMC from Arambagh

From Arambagh block  such 19 candidates from gram panchayat, from Tarkeshwar block – 6  candidates also from gram panchayat , 2  candidates from panchayat samiti and others hence  they will be now  considered outsiders.

Statesman News Service | Hooghly | June 29, 2023 7:47 pm

TMC’s performance in Meghalaya polls will be crucial

TMC [Representational Image]

Advertisement

The Arambagh organisation district President Mr Ramendu Singha Roy on Thursday in a press conference declared the suspension of 27 TMC workers and leaders from the party for defying the party directive to step down as an independent candidate.
In a press conference Mr Remendu Singha  Roy said , Mr Abhishek Banerjee during his Nabo Jowar program have stressed more on the Mota Mot (decision) of the common people in selecting their choice candidate for the 3 tire panchayat election, even after the selection of the candidates by the party  leadership  many TMC party workers and leaders defying the orders of the party did not withdrew their nomination papers hence as per the instructions from the  senior party leadership they have been suspended from the party. From Arambagh block  such 19 candidates from gram panchayat, from Tarkeshwar block – 6  candidates also from gram panchayat , 2  candidates from panchayat samiti and others hence  they will be now  considered outsiders.
Ramendu Singha Roy appealed to the voters to vote in favour of TMC party selected candidates and not to encourage those suspended from the party.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Target Campaigning – the Secret of Mamata’s Poll Success
West Bengal: Baul singer urges for peace in panchayat election
Fearing arrest before panchayat polls, Bengal BJP MP seeks anticipatory bail

Advertisement