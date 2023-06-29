27 independent candidates suspended from TMC from Arambagh

The Arambagh organisation district President Mr Ramendu Singha Roy on Thursday in a press conference declared the suspension of 27 TMC workers and leaders from the party for defying the party directive to step down as an independent candidate.

In a press conference Mr Remendu Singha Roy said , Mr Abhishek Banerjee during his Nabo Jowar program have stressed more on the Mota Mot (decision) of the common people in selecting their choice candidate for the 3 tire panchayat election, even after the selection of the candidates by the party leadership many TMC party workers and leaders defying the orders of the party did not withdrew their nomination papers hence as per the instructions from the senior party leadership they have been suspended from the party. From Arambagh block such 19 candidates from gram panchayat, from Tarkeshwar block – 6 candidates also from gram panchayat , 2 candidates from panchayat samiti and others hence they will be now considered outsiders.

Ramendu Singha Roy appealed to the voters to vote in favour of TMC party selected candidates and not to encourage those suspended from the party.