Over 2000 stranded people including hundreds of migrant labourers from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to reach the state in a day or two. The stranded persons who are residents of two districts namely Kolkata and South 24- Parganas, along with people of other districts, will be brought to the state by ‘Sharamik Special trains,’ soon.

According to sources, the state government is putting its best efforts to bring the stranded persons to their home towns at the earliest. This apart, around 25 citizens of West Bengal are also supposed to be brought to the state from Assam, soon. The citizens of the state, presently stranded in different parts of the country will be brought to the state in staggered manner.

“The migrant labourers, on reaching the state will be taken to Baruipur where their swab samples will be tested for COVID-19,” informed an official of South 24 Parganas district administration.

“A total of 51 persons have been found COVID-19 positive in South 24 Parganas so far,” informed Mr P Ulanganathan, district magistrate of South 24 Parganas “Of the total, around 50 per cent patients have been infected in Kolkata while performing official duty or going for treatment.

In addition around 164 pilgrims reached the district of South 24 Parganas earlier this week in the Shramik Special Train from Ajmer. The swab samples of all the persons have been tested and the results are awaited,” pointed the DM.

Notably, the district of South 24 Parganas 30 notified containment areas, while more are to be done soon, according to sources. The district administration is also taking initiatives to keep a strict vigil in the border areas of Haora, North 24 and Kolkata. Online monitoring of corona cases through a mobile app has also been started in the district from today.