2 waste disposal points in ER’s Asansol division

Based on the new guidelines of Indian Railways, the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway (ER) has set up two waste disposal points at Jasidih railway station and Asansol railway station.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) of Asansol Division, A Silva Marshall has said that recently the railways has issued a new guideline to keep the trains clean and has directed to collect the wastes of pantry cars in trains and other wastes and dispose them in the waste dispose centres set up on selected stations.

The long distance trains, which stop in these two stoppages of Jasidih and Asansol will dispose of the wastes in these two waste disposal centres.

Railways have already started an awareness campaign urging the passengers not to throw wastes inside the trains or in the railway tracks after eating and has also requested the passengers to keep an eye during their travel and inform railway officials.

Railway officials and RPF roaming squads teams have been entrusted to regularly monitor the pantry cars of the running express and mail trains so that the pantry car staffs don’t litter the wastes hither thither and if required take steps.

It has been found that many passengers threw plastics and food wastes through the windows on the tracks, to stop that the wastes will be collected in the compartments and disposed at these waste disposal centres.

Recently, there have been two such cases in Indian railways against errant passengers where punitive actions have been taken.

In East Frontier Railway, a co-passenger captured a video clip showing the pantry car staff throwing the waste material from the doors, which went viral later. The IRCTC later imposed Rs 15,000 as fines and alerted him after a show-cause notice.

In the second instance, the RPF caught a pantry car employee throwing wastes in the tracks in East – Central Railway and arrested him under the Railways Act.

With new generation trains like Vande Bharat Express introduced all over the country along with many premium trains of the Indian Railways, the railways have appealed to the passengers to keep the trains and stations clean and act like a responsible Indian Railway passenger.

Even the railway ministry has taken up a mega project to convert the major railway stations in the country like the airports and even smaller stations are also undergoing renovation and beautification drives.