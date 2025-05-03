Logo

# Bengal

2 students hang themselves over cellphones

Two students, scolded by their mothers for wasting time over mobile phones, felt insulted and committed suicide by hanging at their respective homes in East Burdwan today.

SNS | Kolkata | May 3, 2025 8:25 am

Dead body (Photo:IANS)

Two students, scolded by their mothers for wasting time over mobile phones, felt insulted and committed suicide by hanging at their respective homes in East Burdwan today.

Nibha Tewari (19) of Kantapukur locality in Burdwan town was scolded by her mother for mobile surfing at her study time last night. She hanged from a ceiling fan after midnight hours. She was a student of Burdwan Raj College.

Sampriti Adhikari (15) of Moyrambati village in Jamalpur PS area was playing a game with his mother’s mobile phone this morning and was rubbished by his mother for his wrongful act. Within an hour, he too was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the police said.

