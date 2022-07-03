2 new sectoral panels in Bengal Global Business Summit next year

Two new sectoral committees have been included in the next Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held in February 2023.

This was decided at a preparatory meeting held by senior bureaucrats of industry and commerce, animal resources development, tourism and allied departments today.

A new committee has been formed for creative industry and film and another one for dealing with innovation and knowledge.

It may be mentioned that while inaugurating the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) in April, the CM had asked state chief secretary HK Dwivedi to include the film sector in BGBS from next year onwards. “It was an oversight on our part not to include the film industry in this year’s highly successful BGBS. We need to make a pitch for our entertainment sector globally. The sector creates employment opportunities for many people,” Miss Banerjee had said.

Sectoral sessions are aimed at exploring business opportunities in focus sectors. These committees will review the situation every month and then make recommendations for the formation of industrial policy.

The current sectoral sessions are infrastructure, services, tourism, industries, agri and allied activities, international trade and mining, oil & gas. The state has formed sectoral committees with government and industry representatives for different departments and the industry members help in ease of doing business.

According to a senior official, who attended the preparatory meeting, the focus will be on industry and international trade. Associations of power mill, steel mill, textile, plastic, power loom and others attended the meeting and have been asked to come up with suggestions for preparing industry policy.

At the concluding session of this year’s BGBS, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state got investment proposals to the tune of Rs 3.42 lakh crore, which was the highest among the six such summits held by the state government so far.