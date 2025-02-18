2 injured students sit for exams from hospital

Two Madhyamik examinees suffered injuries in road mishaps in East Burdwan while on the way to their examination centres today. Both have been allowed to appear in the exam from their hospital beds.

Shibani Hati of Jaugram in Jamalpur was heading for her exam centre at Bonbibitalla. On their way, as Shibani’s husband Surajit Hazra said: “A speeding passenger bus approached very close to our motorcycle on Memari – Tarakeswar road and I had to vacate the road for it quickly that caused my bike to roll down and we fell on a farmland.” Shibani suffered injuries in her hand and back chest.

At Sonapatti in Memari here, another girl Madhyamik examinee suffered injuries after she’d fallen from an e-rickshaw this morning. A civic volunteer Pradip Lohar rescued her and shifted to the Memari Rural Hospital from where she gave her paper.

