2 in police net for running fake Aadhaar card centre

The Birbhum Police today arrested two individuals and uncovered a fake Aadhaar card centre operating in Nalhati. The duo had been under surveillance by the district police for several months due to suspicious activities.

Initially, the suspects were producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards from their residence. However, they later expanded their operations and began working from an office, openly providing both new Aadhaar cards and services to alter names and addresses—for which they charged significant sums of money.

Advertisement

Sabbir Hussein and Hajikul Mollah, both residents of Birbhum district, have been remanded in custody for further investigation and have already been presented in court, according to superintendent of police Amandeep.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Birbhum police conducted a six-hour raid at Nasrin Mobile Centre in Bandkhala More, Nalhati, where various materials were seized and the two suspects apprehended. Police are now working to identify individuals who obtained Aadhaar cards through the illegal centre.