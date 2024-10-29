175-year-old Kali Puja at Serampore is big attraction for devotees

Thousands of devotees are drawn towards the 175-year-old Serampore Ballavpur Soshan Kali Puja. Previously animal sacrifice held a special ritual for the puja but it has stopped now.

According to legend, in 1850 a big soshan (burning ghat ) existed within dense vegetation. Rajendra Nath Bhattacharya, an ardent devotee of goddess Kali initiated Kali Puja adjacent to the soshan. Babu Lal Dom (cremator) helped the Rajendra purohit in performing the Kali Puja. Soon, a kali temple came into existence, after the demise of Rajendra purohit, Hira Lal Guin took over the responsibility to carry out Kali Puja at the crematorium.

The Kali Puja was termed as Sorbojanin Ballavpur Soshan Kali Puja after some time.

Advertisement

One of the senior members of the Kali Puja committee, Aloke Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, said, “With the growing awareness on animal rights, sacrifice has completely stopped.

Some of the devotees who came across said it is their faith and belief that after offering puja and prayers to the goddess at Serampore Ballavpur Soshan Kali, people suffering from diseases have been cured. Others said, “The goddess has wiped off our tears. Now, our family members, forgetting all the previous bitterness, have reunited and stayed together with much love, care and concern.”

Mr Ranjan said, “The four-day long puja is marked with cultural activities and programmes. On the last day of the puja, clothes and other items received as puja offerings are openly distributed among the poor and needy. Puja bhog is distributed among all on all the four days. The Serampore Soshan Kali Puja committee also performs social welfare activities round the year.