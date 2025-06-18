CM gives MLA’s daughter a name

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday named the newly-born daughter of Raina MLA as Oishee.

The MLA of Raina, Shampa Dhara was married in 2023 and gave birth to a baby girl four-and-a-half months ago, on 23 January. She said: “But we didn’t give the baby a name so long as I had nurtured an ambition that our Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would give a suitable name to my daughter and this was made possible today.”

Advertisement

Shampa was the East Burdwan zilla parishad sabhadhipati before her marriage. She took her newborn daughter to the state Assembly yesterday and was seen waiting in the corridor in front of the chief minister’s chamber. The moment chief minister Mamata Banerjee came out of her room, she was surprised to see the MLA with the baby. The MLA quickly expressed her desire. A happy chief minister named the baby as ‘Oishee’ and told Shampa: “Oishee means god-gifted. Take care of her,” The CM then blessed the baby girl.

Advertisement

Shampa said: “It was really a proud moment for me and my daughter too.”