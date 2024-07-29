Son allegedly murders mother, hides body in Maheshtala house

A son allegedly murdered his mother, wrapped her in plastic, and left her body inside their house in Maheshtala. Police have arrested accused son and his wife in this connection. The bloodied body of the woman was discovered by the police last night. The incident took place in Akra Jagannath Nagar West Pukurpar area of Ward 19 in Maheshtala.

According to locals, the son and daughter-in-law murdered the mother, wrapped her in plastic, and left her body in a room next to their house. This has caused a sensation in the entire area. Neighbors rushed over and found the bloodied body of 62-yearold Prabha Nath. Due to the body lying there for a long time, a foul smell started emanating.

Upon receiving the news, the Maheshtala police arrived at the scene. They recovered the body of the woman and sent it to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala. Meanwhile, the police detained the son, Vijay Nath (32), and his wife, Malati Nath. According to local sources, the deceased Prabha Nath lived in the house with her son and daughter. The trouble started after Vijay Nath got married.

He often beat his mother and sister. The sister, who stays outside for her studies, and the mother were reportedly forced to live on the veranda by the son and daughter-in-law. Neighbors have stated that there were frequent quarrels between the mother and son over property. The police are investigating whether the murder was due to a property dispute or some other reason