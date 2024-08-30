13 cities, towns in state get Centre’ approval for private FM channels

The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 13 towns and cities of West Bengal for e-auction of private FM radio phase III policy. A total of 234 towns in the country have been approved with e-auction for 730 channels with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore.

The private FM Radio rollout in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these cities and towns, which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting and bring new or local content in mother tongue.

It will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives.

Many of the approved cities and towns are in aspirational districts and LWE (left wing extremists) affected areas. Setting up of private FM radio stations in these areas will further strengthen government’s outreach in these areas.

These 13 towns and cities in West Bengal, which have been approved by the Union cabinet are Alipurduar, Baharampur, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Burdwan, Darjeeling, Dhiliyan, English Bazaar (Malda), Kharagpur, Krishnanagar, Purulia and Raiganj.

While Baharampur, English Bazar and Burdwan town will have four private FM channels each, the other 10 towns will have three private FM channels each.

Twenty six states and Union territories have been approved for e-auctions of 730 private FM channels. While Uttar Pradesh has maximum numbers with 32 towns and cities, Andhra Pradesh with 22 cities and towns, Madhya Pradesh with 20 cities and towns, Rajasthan 19 cities and towns, Bihar with 18 cities and towns, Karnataka with 16 towns and cities are ahead in numbers compared to West Bengal.

