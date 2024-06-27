12-coach local trains from Sealdah stn

In a significant achievement, the Eastern Railway has started operating 12-coach local EMU trains from platform numbers one to five of Sealdah station.

Earlier, the running of 12-coach trains from the five stations were planned from 1 July. However, as the divisional railway completed the work before the targeted time, the authorities are now operating 12-coach local EMU trains from all platforms 1 to 5 of Sealdah station. Notably, the Sealdah division operates around 892 local trains daily. But the short length of Sealdah suburban platforms had previously caused difficulties in running all 12-coach trains on the Sealdah Main and North sections. After the problem was solved, it has now become possible to run more 12-coach local trains on the Sealdah Main Line.

According to the divisional railway, these 12-coach locals can carry about 1,000 additional passengers per trip compared to 9-coach trains. This will partially meet the increasing transportation demands of densely populated areas like Bidhannagar, Dum Dum, Birati, Barasat, Sodepur, Barrackpore, Naihati, and others on the Sealdah Main and North lines and reduce overcrowding, making travel more comfortable for suburban passengers.

Meanwhile, the ER has completed the overhead equipment (OHE) modification work aimed at increasing train speeds. According to the zonal railway, last month, a total of 830 track kilometres of OHE modification work was completed, targeting the enhancement of sectional speed to 160 KMPH along the Delhi – Howrah route, specifically in the Howrah and Asansol divisions.

The project involved extensive work in both divisions, with 328 track kilometres completed in the Howrah division and 502 track kilometres in the Asansol division. The modifications are essential for enabling higher train speeds, thereby improving punctuality and efficiency in train operations. According to the ER, with this achievement, Eastern Railway has now completed 88.50 per cent of the OHE modification work required across its network.