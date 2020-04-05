Eleven new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases to 49, said West Bengal state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha at Nabanna today. Among the 11 active cases, six belong to a single family, wherein a Covid-19 patient had died in Kalimpong. No person has died in the state due to the virus since yesterday, Sinha added.

“We are prepared to face the challenge of augmenting the infrastructure for handling the situation,” Sinha said. Eighty four quarantine centres have been started in addition to the 432 centres, he said adding that four Covid- 19 hospitals have been set up in Kolkata and 55 across the districts. There are seven testing centres including five government and two private.

A total of 52,080 people have been kept under home quarantine, he added. Meanwhile, the state government is preparing a multilayer GIS mapping to identify the Covid-19 hotspots in the state. This will map the areas where Covid-19 patients went and thereby trace the location of the people who came in contact with them.

“As soon as a patient is tested positive, the Standard Operation Procedures come into existence. Treatment starts while his family members and other people who came in contact with him are sent to isolation,” he said. In view of the complaints in connection to the blackmarketing of hand sanitisers and masks, Sinha said that 33,600 litres of hand sanitisers and 50,000 masks have been distributed.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. Responding to the reports of mismatch of Covid-19 toll between the data provided by the Centre and the state government, Sinha said that it is a serious issue and nobody will increase or decrease the figures at their whim. Anyways the state health department will inquire into the matter, he added.

Dr Abhijit Chowdhury, member of health expert committee said out of 24 covid patients undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital, four left for home today and five others have also recovered while the rest are recovering fast. “The aged and those suffering from any serious illness have to take precautions,” Dr Chowdhury added.