11-member Bangladeshi team in Bengal for Ganga water treaty

A high-level 11-member delegation from the ministry of irrigation in Bangladesh reached West Bengal by train on Monday to hold talks on the renewal of crucial Ganga Water Treaty (GWT).

The delegation, led by Mohammad Abdul Hossain, a member of the Joint River Commission (JRC), will be in the state for five days. After their meeting they would make an on-the-spot visit to Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district.

Advertisement

This visit comes at the backdrop against the critical juncture in India-Bangladesh relations, which have often been strained over water-sharing disputes and broader geopolitical concerns.

Advertisement

The visit has prompted the Union ministry of jal shakti (water resources) to request adequate security arrangements for the Bangladesh delegation.

Senior joint commissioner (flood management) of the ministry, R R Sambharia, has written to West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant, emphasising the need for heightened security measures, sources said.

Sources also said that top officials of the jal shakti ministry from New Delhi would be there in the meetings scheduled on 6-7 March in a five-star hotel in Kolkata.

Sources also said that delegates of both India and Bangladesh would also examine the quantity of water flow from the Ganges to the Padma and overall situation there at the Farakka Barrage.

Ganga Water Treaty at a glance

The Ganga Water Treaty, signed in 1996 between India and Bangladesh, is set to expire next year. At the time of signing, Bangladesh’s prime Minister was Sheikh Hasina.

Over the years, the treaty has faced criticism, particularly from Bangladesh’s opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has consistently alleged that the agreement was skewed in India’s favour, causing significant water shortages in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina’s return to power for a consecutive fourth term in 2024 has brought renewed focus on the issue. During her visit to India in 2024 preliminary discussions on the treaty renewal took place.

However, with the agreement’s expiration looming, Bangladesh may demand additional water allocation, which could lead to a contentious negotiation process.

Water-sharing between India and Bangladesh has been a longstanding diplomatic challenge. The dispute over the Teesta river remains unresolved, and the renewal of the GWT could spark a similar controversy.

Sources within the Bangladesh government indicate that Dhaka will push for increased water allocation, but India’s response will heavily depend on West Bengal’s stance.