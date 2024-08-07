104 truckers stranded in Bangladesh return home

Amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country, around 104 truck drivers who were stranded at various places beyond the borders of Bangladesh returned to their homeland today. As the unrest in Bangladesh continues, about 183 truck drivers who had crossed the borders ferrying essential, perishable or even non-perishable articles in the last few days, were awaiting a communication from the state and the central governments for their return. According to the truck operators, trucks carrying onions, medicines, garments and other similar items are stranded at three border points of the neighbouring country.

According to a local clearing agent, around 724 trucks carrying items worth Rs 1 thousand crore were stra nded at the other side of the border. This is keeping the truck operators apprehensive as the chaos in Bangladesh continued As informed by sources in the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association and the local clearing agents, the Petrapole border trade remained suspended even today. Loading and unloading was also halted at the borders of the neighbouring country till a greater part of the day. Amid the political instability, around 190 truck drivers stranded at various border crossings were brought to this side of the border yesterday. “However, around 104 truck drivers who were still stranded on the other side of the border in Bangladesh returned today.

At this moment, we are not concerned about the trucks or even the articles being ferried in them. Our priority is to bring back the truck drivers safely to our country,” informed a clearing agent of Petrapole border. During the later parts of the day, around 104 drivers are said to have returned with empty vehicles. The remaining around 79 in number were still in Bangladesh but at safe places. According to the local clearing agents, 19 trucks after off loading returned to India this afternoon. The process of bringing the trucks and the stranded drivers will continue and the remaining are also expected to be here soon,” informed an agent. However, as per the last conversation with the truck operators’ federation this noon, the Indo-Bangla border was still closed for trade.

