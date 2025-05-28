10 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegally crossing border

In a major crackdown on cross-border infiltration, Dhantala police on Monday apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals along with five children from Kulgachhi village under Bohirgachhi gram panchayat. The arrests were made during a forenoon raid based on specific inputs about illegal movement in the area.

According to police sources, the individuals had illegally entered Indian territory nearly a year ago with the help of an Indian tout. They had been residing in Gujarat and had returned to Dhantala with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh through unauthorised means.

Police said, the arrested individuals have been identified as Farjana Molla (25), Najmin Molla (23), Adari Molla (24), Rikta Molla (40), Sathi Molla (19), Rabiya Molla (40), Samim Molla (25), Murad Molla (32), Ikbal Molla (29), and Ajim Molla (19) — all hailing from Babupur village under Kalia police station in Narail district, Bangladesh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law for illegal entry and stay. The accused were produced before the local court on Monday. Police have also launched an operation to nab the Indian tout and other associates who facilitated their illegal entry and movement, a senior police officer said.