1 injured in explosion at Baguiati house

On Friday night around 10 pm, a powerful explosion shook Arjunpur Paschimpara in Baguiati. The intensity of the explosion shattered the windows of nearby houses. It was reported that the explosion occurred inside a wardrobe in a house. A forensic team visited the house today to find out what was inside the wardrobe that caused such a powerful explosion.

It has been learned that a woman lives in the house with her 13-year-old daughter. The woman was not at home at the time of the incident. The explosion occurred when her daughter returned home from tuition and opened the door. She was injured and has been admitted to a hospital. The police have already sealed the house.

Both wardrobes in the room were damaged, but the gas cylinder remained intact. The police’s initial assumption is that gas might have leaked somehow. The room had been closed for a long time, and when the girl entered and turned on the light switch, the explosion occurred. Neighbours reported that the explosion not only damaged the house but also shattered the windows of nearby houses. They allege that there was some explosive substance inside the wardrobe that caused the explosion.

Terrified neighbours have demanded an investigation into the incident.