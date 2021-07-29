The bike is available in a standard variant, and it’s priced at Rs 4.98 lakh ex-showroom. Interested buyers can book the motorcycle by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. To know more about the benelli 502c cruiser, let’s take a look at the image gallery of the same.

The Benelli 502C gets a fluidic and muscular design. The cruiser motorcycle features an unconventional headlamp, graphics on a 21-litre fuel tank, underbelly pan, single-piece seat with grab handle strap, double-barrel exhaust and a small rectangular-ish taillight. The 502C is available in two colour options: Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black.

The motorcycle comes with limited features like all LED lights, dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. The digital dash displays a tachometer, a speedometer, an odometer reading, a gear position indicator and time.

The Benelli 502C is powered by a 500cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers 46.85bhp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm at 6,000rpm. All this power and torque is transmitted to its wheels via a six-speed gearbox.

The ride here is taken care of by inverted telescopic forks at the front and telescopic coil spring mono-shock suspension at the rear. Meanwhile, the braking is handled by a 280mm dual disc at the front and a 240mm single disc at the rear assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The mid-size cruiser bike rides on 17-inch wheels that are wrapped in tyres having 120mm width at the front and 160mm width at the rear. The seat height here is kept at 750mm which makes it comfortable for shorter riders, the bike weighs 216kg.