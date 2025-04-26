Terrorists will not be spared, retaliatory actions justified: Sanjay Seth

Justifying the actions being undertaken by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday said that the terrorists will not be spared.

“All the retaliatory actions are justified and we want as much action to be taken, as is possible. Revenge will be taken for every tear that the families of victims have shed. Terrorists will not be spared. The world stands with India and PM Narendra Modi. The world stands against terrorism,” Seth said while addressing the media.

Stating that Pakistan is being controlled by terrorists, Seth said, “Pakistan has accepted that they have been running terrorist bases for the past 30 years. India used to say Pakistan is a terrorist country, it gives refuge to the terrorists. Pakistan will not succeed in its intentions.”

On the issue of Pakistani national’s being sent back following the government’s advisory, the Minister said that Pakistan has killed innocent Indian citizens. “They have killed our innocent citizens. Every Pakistani in India will have to leave the country. That’s why Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to all the Chief Ministers, discussing how to identify and send back every Pakistani national living in the country…”

“The entire world is standing with PM Modi in the fight to eradicate terrorists. Prime Minister Modi has said that such terrorists should be buried. Around 140 crore citizens are standing united with the families of the victims,” said Seth.