2 workers dead, several injured in blast at Jabalpur Ordnance Factory

Two workers were killed and more than a dozen injured following a massive explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the blast occurred in building number 200 of the factory’s F-6 section. The factory, a unit under the Department of Defence Production, manufactures arms and ammunition for the Indian Armed Forces.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police, Aditya Pratap Singh, confirmed one death and reported that approximately 15 workers were injured. Sources identified the deceased worker as Alexander Toppo, who died instantly.

Three critically injured workers, Chandan Kumar (35), Shyam Thakur (40), and Ranveer Kumar (40), were rushed to Mahakaushal Hospital for further treatment. Ranveer Kumar, who had been placed on life support, later succumbed to his injuries, sources revealed.

Among the injured are S.K. Mandal, Umesh Maurya, Kumar Gaurav, Ramji, Sunil Kumar, Krishna Pal, and Praveen Dutta.

Reports citing factory General Manager MN Haldar indicate the blast occurred due to a hydraulic system failure during the disassembly of a 30-40-year-old Russian-made Pechora air missile, a process routinely conducted at the factory.

An inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The death toll could rise, as several injured workers remain in critical condition.