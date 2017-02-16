Trump ally to review intelligence agencies

US President Donald Trump plans to assign an ally to lead a broad review of American intelligence agencies, according to administration officials, an effort that members of the intelligence community fear could curtail their independence.

Stephen A Feinberg, a co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, has informed his company's shareholders that he was considering a move to join the Trump administration, the New York Times reported.

On Wednesday, Trump blamed leaks from the intelligence community for the departure of Michael T Flynn, his national security adviser, whose resignation he requested.

"From intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked. It's criminal action. It's a criminal act, and it's been going on for a long time before me, but now it's really going on," Trump said.

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!"

There has been no announcement of Feinberg's job, which would be based in the White House. He is a member of Trump's economic advisory council.

Feinberg, who has close ties to Stephen K Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law, declined to comment on his possible position.

Top intelligence officials told the daily that they feared the businessman was being prepped for a position within the intelligence community.

Feinberg's only national security experience stems from his company's involvement with a private security company and two gun makers.