Major fire at China hotel traps unknown number of people

  • IANS

    IANS | Beijing

    February 25, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Representative image (Getty Images)

A major fire at a multi-storey luxury hotel in east China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday trapped an unknown number of people, authorities said.

The blaze on the second floor of HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in provincial capital Nanchang began this morning, fire fighters said.

More than 10 construction workers were engaged in a decoration project on the floor when the fire broke out, said a woman who escaped the fire.

A man who jumped from the second floor was injured and rushed to hospital.

The four-storey hotel is connected to a 24-storey apartment building, where people are also found trapped, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Nearly 10 fire trucks were working to put out the fire.

