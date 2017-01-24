Bangladesh makes jute bags mandatory

The Bangladeshi government has made jute bags mandatory for packaging of 11 more products to boost domestic use of the golden fiber, in wake of the imposition of anti-dumping duty on jute goods imported from Bangladesh by the Indian government.



An official order issued on Tuesday made the use of jute bags for onion, ginger, garlic, pulses, potato, flour, chilli, turmeric, coriander seeds and husks of rice and wheat mandatory, Xinhua news agency reported.



The use of jute bag is now compulsory in the preservation and transporting of 20 kg or more of 17 commodities.



The Bangladeshi government in a similar order had earlier made use of jute bags mandatory for six products -- paddy, rice, wheat, corn, fertilizer and sugar.



India on January 5 imposed anti-dumping duty ranging from $6.30 to $351.72 per tonne on imports of jute and jute products from Bangladesh and Nepal to protect the domestic industry.