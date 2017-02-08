Fire on the sets of Beyhadh: Kushal Tandon turns real life hero

A wedding sequence in the most talked about TV soap Beyhadh took a horrifying turn as the set caught fire and like a true hero, Kushal Tandon saved his co-actor Jennifer Winget's life.

The incident took place when the team of Beyhadh was shooting the wedding sequence of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya (Jennifer Winget). In the scene, the mandap was supposed to catch fire but the situations went out of control and the fire spread rapidly. While this happened, Kushal and Jennifer were still enacting the scene.

The male lead Kushal Tandon shared the video of the whole incident on his Instagram account. He also expressed his displeasure over the lack of safety measures taken by the team. "It was sad that not a single action director came to rescue the girl", the actor was quoted as saying.

Actor Jennifer Winget also took to Twitter to thank her co-star Kushal for going out of the way to save her life. "I owe big time to you, you saved my life", the actor wrote.

Both the leads have suffered minor burns and are recuperating.

Beyhadh is a romantic thriller, which airs on Sony channel every Monday to Friday.