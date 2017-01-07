Cher to return to acting with 'Flint'

American singer-actress Cher will make her acting comeback with TV movie "Flint".

The film marks Cher's return to acting after the 2010 film "Burlesque", starring Christina Aguilera.

Produced by Lifetime, the movie's story is based on the Time magazine's February 2016 cover story by Josh Sanburn.

The plot circles around the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, reported Variety.

The 70-year-old singer essays the role of a local resident living in Flint, whose family is affected by the water crisis.

The telepic is directed by Bruce Beresford and written by Barbara Stepansky.

The production of the film is expected to begin this spring, according to Deadline, which also was the first portal to break the news that Cher was cast in the TV movie.

She is also one of the executive producers of the film "Flint".