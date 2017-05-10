Who is Sachin Tendulkar's biggest fan?

The god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar, who rules the hearts of millions, on Tuesday revealed ‘who’s his biggest fan’.

The magical chant of ‘Sachin! Sachin!’ that greeted Sachin whenever he came to bat on the field shows the greatness of the iconic batsman. Now, the master blaster revealed that it was none other than his mother who started the iconic chant.

“My mother started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call 'Sachin! Sachin!',” Sachin said at the music launch of his upcoming biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams on Tuesday,

In his illustrious cricketing span, Sachin scored 34,357 runs from 664 international matches with 100 international centuries.

“I never thought 'Sachin! Sachin!' (chant) would continue beyond my playing days. It has now gone to the theatres. So I feel happy,” the master blaster added.