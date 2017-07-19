West Ham sign Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City

West Ham United have announced the signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a one-year loan contract from fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Manchester City.

Hart was the starter at City until the arrival last summer of new coach Pep Guardiola, who made it clear that his plans did not include the 30-year-old keeper, reports Efe.

Man City won two EPL titles with Hart, who spent last season on loan to Torino.

"It's important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome. To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season," Hart told West Ham TV.

Hart, who joined Manchester City in 2006, could face his parent club in a friendly match on August 4.

"I'd like to think I've obviously left Manchester City on loan this season, but the club as a whole, especially the supporters, have always been fantastic to me. I'd never change how I feel about that club, as it'll always be a very special club to me," Hart said.