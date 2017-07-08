Ronaldinho tells Neymar to go where he is happy

Brazil football World Cup winner Ronaldinho has told compatriot Neymar to go where he is happy as the Barcelona forward mulls a move to Paris Saint-Germain.



The French club is reportedly willing pay a world record 222 million euros ($260.89 million) to prise the 25-year-old away from the Camp Nou, reports Xinhua news agency.



Ronaldinho, who represented both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona during a decorated career, said only Neymar knows what is best for his own career.



"I can only tell him to follow his heart and be happy," Ronaldinho told a news conference.



Brazil national team coach Tite also added his voice, saying he was confident the national team jersey No. 10 holder would make the right choice.



"I'm relaxed about it, both clubs are at a high level. I am sure he is going to do what is best for him and, as a consequence, the club that he goes to is going to benefit," Tite told Radio 730.