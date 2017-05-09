Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos slams Atletico's comeback campaign

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Tuesday responded to Atletico Madrid's motivational campaign on Twitter, which promotes a comeback in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Vicente Calderon, after Real Madrid won the first leg 3-0 at home.

Ramos highlighted in a pre-match presser that he was bewildered by Atletico's campaign, which hints, according to the defender, that the only players capable of sacrifice and exerting effort are the Rojiblancos, reports Efe.

"There's a perception that all of us (at Real Madrid) were born in Beverly Hills," Ramos said, insisting that Los Blancos have values too and are capable of hard work.

"The campaigns, the tweets and all the things that (Atletico) want to generate are respectable, but it doesn't change anything for us. We will continue with humility," he added.

Ramos recalled the "electric" atmosphere at the Santiago Benabeu stadium in the first leg, and said that playing away from home will not affect his teammates, who will focus only on providing a good performance, disregarding other distracting factors.

Atletico Madrid will host neighbours Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals in hopes of making a historical comeback after Cristiano Ronaldo demolished Atletico's goal with a hat-trick in the first leg.