Lebanese president meets Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho on his arrival here to take part in a much-anticipated friendly football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends.

Aoun welcomed Ronaldinho during the meeting on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming game is a sporting and tourist event which is "additional proof that Lebanon enjoys security and stability", according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the same time, the Brazilian expressed happiness at arriving in Beirut to take part in the game.

"El Clasico of Legends" will take place on Friday at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium here. More than 8,000 tickets have been sold so far.

The local media reported that Ronaldinho's compatriot, Roberto Carlos, will also take part in this game.