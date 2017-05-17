India U-17 football team draw with FC Saint Leu

The Indian U-17 football team played out a 1-1 draw against French club FC Saint Leu here on Wednesday.

The match against the second division side of the Paris League was part of the exposure trip of Europe for the Indian boys who will take part in the U-17 World Cup in India later this year.

In a drab first half that ended with both the teams going back to the dressing room level, the Indians dominated possession but lacked the necessary firepower upfront to take the lead.

In the 28th minute, Shubham's shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper after he latched onto a through pass by Shahajahan.

Boris proved to be a threat on the flanks but his crosses in the box failed to find the Indian forwards upfront.

However, in the 58th minute, the French boys took the lead after Remi found the net following up on Dheeraj's faulty clearance.

In the 72nd minute, Komal put India back on level terms after he latched onto a long goal-kick and scored to make it 1-1.