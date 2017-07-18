The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the inclusion of Bharat Arun in the support staff for the Indian cricket team, ahead of the Sri Lanka tour starting 26 July.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) took the decision after consulting with India’s newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri.



Sanjay Bangar will be the assistant coach, while Arun was appointed as the bowling coach. R Sridhar will remain the fielding coach till the 2019 World Cup. The BCCI has hired all three coaches and Shastri on a two-year contract.



With the appointment of the new support staff, Shastri sidelined the names suggested by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).



It was the CAC, comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who chose the 55-year-old Shastri as head coach after interviewing as many as six candidates.



The CAC had also suggested the names of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan for help in the batting and bowling departments, respectively.



Shastri, however, said the two former cricketers are still on board and their inputs will be welcomed with open arms.



“Dravid, Zaheer two fantastic individuals. They will be on board once they have spoken to authorities. Their inputs most welcome,” Shastri said at a press conference on Tuesday.