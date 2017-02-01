3rd T20I: Chahal guides India to amazing series win

As a full-time captain, Kohli recorded series wins against England across all formats.

Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a dramatic collapse with incredible figures of 6 for 25 as England lost 8 wickets for a mere 8 runs with India winning the 3rd T20 International by a whopping 75 runs thereby winning the series 2-1.

Chahal's performance was the first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 International by an Indian and the third best figures by any bowler with the first two slots being taken by Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis.

Batting first, Suresh Raina (63, 45 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56, 35 balls) lit up the Garden City with half-centuries while Yuvraj Singh's final flourish 10-ball-27 enabled the hosts to reach a competitive 202 for 6.

In reply England were cruising along at 118 for 2 when they committed absolute hara-kiri with atrocious shot selection with wickets falling like nine pins as they were all out for 127 in 16.3 overs.

A competent national level chess player during his school days, Chahal wouldn't have even in his dreams planned such perfect moves as the visitors with lousy shots made it tad easy.

Chahal got good support from last match hero Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in 2.3 overs) as England middle-order collapsed in a heap like a pack of cards.

Five England players failed to open their accounts as Chahal was on a rampage taking five wickets in the 14th and 16th over of the innings. This was after he removed opener Sam Billings in the second over of the England innings.

Joe Root (42) and Eoin Morgan (40) had raised visions of a series win with 64-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

But the 14th over turned out to be a turning point as Chahal removed Root and Morgan off successive deliveries.

Morgan attemped a slog sweep and was smartly caught by debutant Rishabh Pant in the deep. Root, who had crossed over, was out next ball trying to pull a straighter one as England slumped to 119 for 4.

Jos Buttler's wild slog was pouched by Kohli in the next over off Bumrah and England were all but out of the match.

It became worse when Chahal came for his final and the 16th over of the innings. Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan threw their wickets as the run-rate was climbing steeply.

Bumrah finished the formality in the very next over as India completed another emphatic series win under 'Captain Inspirational' Kohli.

Earlier, it was vintage Raina at his best like he has been for Chennai Super Kings during all those years. His innings was laced with two fours and five sixes.

With his former skipper Dhoni for company, their performance in 'Blue jersey' resembled exactly like it has been in 'Canary Yellow' during the first eight seasons of IPL.

It started for Raina with an inside out six over cover point off Tymal Mills. Under pressure for significant amount of time, the innings was a welcome one for the Ghaziabad lad.

A slash off Ben Stokes eased his nerves further and the sixth over saw the floodgates opened. A mistimed hook shot followed by a muscled whip over long leg off Chris Jordan made him comfortable.

He added 61 with KL Rahul (22) for second wicket. Rahul looked in good nick as he flicked and uppishly drove Liam Plunkett for boundaries. The local boy however was unlucky as TV replays showed that Ben Stokes had overstepped during the delivery that breached his defences.

A slog sweep off Adil Rashid, who had couple of balls earlier dropped a sharp caught and bowled chance, brought up the 30-year-old's fourth half-century in T20 Internationals.

As Raina played the aggressor, Dhoni was playing the accumulator with occasional big hits during their 55-run stand.

The left-hander's fifth six came off Moeen Ali, a shot hit straight over the off-spinner's head before he was finally out trying to slash Plunkett while providing easiest of skier for skipper Morgan at cover.

Then came the whirlwind 57-run stand between Yuvraj and Dhoni.

He read Rashid's googly well smoting it over wide long-on, smacked a length ball from Plunkett for maximum. A cheeky boundary off Tymal with the fine-leg up or smacking Stokes with the mid-off up, Dhoni showed that he is far from being finished.

The best shot was a delivery on his legs which he dismissed from his presence with a helicopter shot which got him a one bounce four.

Then came the onslaught from Yuvraj, three sixes and a four in a 23-run over from Jordan that paved the way for a 200 plus total and an Indian victory.

