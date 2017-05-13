Sia's new song to feature in 'Wonder Woman' soundtrack

Singer Sia's new song is all set to be a part of soundtrack of the upcoming action movie Wonder Woman.

Titled To Be Human, the single will feature in the next film from the DC franchise, which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the titular role.

The song features Labrinth, and it is included alongside the movie's original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Earlier, Sia had said she was collaborating with the Jealous hitmaker for a new song.

She also contributed the song Elastic Heart to 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

Sia's song Never Give Up was a part of the soundtrack of the film Lion.

The film's soundtrack consists of 15 songs.

The movie, which also stars actor Chris Pine, is slated to release on June 2.