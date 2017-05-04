Mahatma Gandhi inspires Sheryl Crow

Mahatma Gandhi is singer Sheryl Crow's hero and inspires her to live a positive life.

When asked about her real life heroes the 55-year-old singer said, “Gandhi, and then after that I would say Keith Richards. George Harrison, for a number of reasons. Stevie Nicks. Bob Dylan”.

Sheryl, who was treated for breast cancer in 2006 and discovered she had a benign brain tumour in 2011, said she tries not to worry about her health and instead focus on the positives in her life, reported RollingStone.

“I don't think about it anymore. I don't think about whether my cancer is coming back or if my brain tumour is growing or anything like that. I'm busy with my kids my objective is to be here as long as I can for them and to enjoy every second of it.

“But I would say that my life was really changed when I got diagnosed. It gave me the freedom to just say, “Hey, let's get on with life. If you wanna have kids, either adopt or go have one,” Crow said.