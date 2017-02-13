I'm raising my son to respect women: Adele

Grammy-winning singer Adele says she is raising her four-year-old son Angelo to "respect women".

The 28-year-old singer said she takes her son with her "everywhere" and hopes being with her will teach him about the power of women, reported OK! magazine.

"I'm raising him to respect women. He knows I'm a powerful force. He feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me. And he comes everywhere with me anyway!" Adele said.

The "Hello" hitmaker, who recently won the album of the year Grammy award, said she feels Beyonce was more "worthy" of the trophy.

"I am of course very grateful to have won it. But I felt the need to say that because I love her and I felt like she was more worthy."